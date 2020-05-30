Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $225,447.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

