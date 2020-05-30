HUSD Market Cap Reaches $120.33 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $120.33 million and $13.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 120,628,404 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

