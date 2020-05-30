Hydro Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitMart, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $539,908.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart, IDEX, Fatbtc, Upbit, IDAX, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

