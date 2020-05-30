HyreCar’s (HYRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 94,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,595. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.