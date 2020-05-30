I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,273.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $35,273.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00807537 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00197831 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,188,911 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

