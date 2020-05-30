ICON Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. ICON has a total market cap of $190.83 million and approximately $34.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, Bitbns and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,117,238 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, CoinTiger, COSS, ABCC, Upbit, Bitbns, Rfinex, Allbit, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

