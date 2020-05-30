Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.24% of Innospec worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. 160,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

