Insolar Market Cap Hits $35.72 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00009275 BTC on popular exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $35.72 million and $1.85 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

