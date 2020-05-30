ION Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $379,064.06 and approximately $20.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,979,346 coins and its circulating supply is 13,079,346 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

