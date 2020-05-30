IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $20.79 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $600.33 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00195210 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinone, Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Ovis, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Gate.io, FCoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

