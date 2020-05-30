IQ.cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $924,862.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0973 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $924,862.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 18,522,354 coins and its circulating supply is 10,691,677 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

