iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,247. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.91.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

