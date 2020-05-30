iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $67,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 5,339,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,057. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

