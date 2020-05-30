iTicoin Achieves Market Cap of $38,535.01 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $38,535.01 and approximately $242.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00012555 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

