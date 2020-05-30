Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

