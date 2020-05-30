JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,253,778 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.49% of Qiagen worth $235,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qiagen by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

