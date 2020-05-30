JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,417 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $286,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $116.36 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

