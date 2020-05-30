JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,571,880 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.24% of ITT worth $205,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

