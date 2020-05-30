JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 520,912 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.18% of Equity Residential worth $270,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after acquiring an additional 356,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

