JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 75,938 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.59% of National Retail Properties worth $198,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 191,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

