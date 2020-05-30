JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Hilton Hotels worth $220,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

