JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780,080 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $268,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

