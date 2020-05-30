JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Vulcan Materials worth $206,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

