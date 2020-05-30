JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.91% of IDEX worth $198,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $124,464,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $159.37 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $942,319. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

