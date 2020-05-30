JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $202.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 512,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.59% of Nordson worth $202,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.35 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $2,598,547 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

