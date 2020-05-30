JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $207.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7,060.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.15% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $207,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $52.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

