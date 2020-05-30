JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $234.74 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.20% of Westrock worth $234,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Westrock stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

