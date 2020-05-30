JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $240.61 Million Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.06% of Zscaler worth $240,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

