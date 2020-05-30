JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.81% of 51job worth $195,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.12 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

