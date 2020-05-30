JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.43% of Snap-on worth $202,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

