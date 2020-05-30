JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 535,105 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $217,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

