JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.70% of Toro worth $257,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,847,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.