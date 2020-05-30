JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.10% of WP Carey worth $209,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,785 shares of company stock worth $1,085,538. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WP Carey stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

