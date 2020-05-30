JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 687,137 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498,706 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 687,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.66% of Performance Food Group worth $185,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,050 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of PFGC opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

