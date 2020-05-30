JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $235,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

