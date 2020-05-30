KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 56.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. KARMA has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,530.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

