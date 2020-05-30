KekCoin (KEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 191.6% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $281,059.55 and $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.01570006 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

