Komodo Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006470 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and CoinExchange. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $74.46 million and $5.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00557189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,982,707 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

