Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HYRE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of HYRE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.10. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.95.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

