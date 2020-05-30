Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.22% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $206,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,374,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60.

LSXMK stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.