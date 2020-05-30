Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $150.67 million and $2.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00012632 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Bittrex. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,935,756 coins and its circulating supply is 123,881,144 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinroom, Bittrex, Coinbe, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Coindeal, Exrates, Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Poloniex, ChaoEX, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.