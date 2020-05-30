Litecoin (LTC) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $46.80 or 0.00484437 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $2.89 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,850,085 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

