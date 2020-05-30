Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.0705

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Lition has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,658.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.02489312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.01 or 0.02578185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00484721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00697697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00076203 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00560563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bibox and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.