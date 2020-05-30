LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Up 172.3% This Week

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 172.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $44,447.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

