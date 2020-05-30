Loki Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Loki has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $75,640.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,628.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.02469591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.02566406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00482996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00694618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00075609 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00553087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,117,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

