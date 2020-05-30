Mallcoin (MLC) Reaches Market Cap of $594,194.64

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $594,194.64 and approximately $9,256.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.02048502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

