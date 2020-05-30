Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Cap of $158,739.40

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Masari has a total market capitalization of $158,739.40 and approximately $7,289.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 13,689,896 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

