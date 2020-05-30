Maximine Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $265.00 (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Maximine Coin has a market capitalization of $364,769.00 and $265.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.02061791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00185282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.