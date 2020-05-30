Megacoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $208,834.60 and $94.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00482996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,771,637 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.