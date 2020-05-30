MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,042,788,054 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,965,648 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.